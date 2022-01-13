Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Sells $97,601.00 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard /Ca/ Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $159,094.60.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.06. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

