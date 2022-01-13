Andrew Cheng Sells 10,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $733.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 55.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

