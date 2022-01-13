Gustavo Arnal Acquires 15,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gustavo Arnal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00.

BBBY stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after buying an additional 269,006 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

