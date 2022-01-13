Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 7,009 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $294,448.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

