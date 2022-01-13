Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWMC opened at $95.64 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14.

