New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Scholastic worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Scholastic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 44,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,258,000 after purchasing an additional 652,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

SCHL opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

