Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

TRN stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.23%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

