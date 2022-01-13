Comparing Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vipshop alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vipshop and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 7 2 0 2.22 Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vipshop currently has a consensus price target of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 123.04%. Given Vipshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 4.80% 18.86% 10.30% Boxed N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vipshop and Boxed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.41 $905.28 million $1.25 7.64 Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Summary

Vipshop beats Boxed on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.