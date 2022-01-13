Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.