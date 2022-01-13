Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.