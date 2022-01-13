Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,221 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of SAFM opened at $189.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

