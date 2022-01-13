Robert W. Baird Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $145.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $113.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Boot Barn has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $134.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.