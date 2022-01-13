Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

