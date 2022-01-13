New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,786 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVIR opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.