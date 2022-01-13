New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,786 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AVIR opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $94.17.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Featured Article: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.