Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

