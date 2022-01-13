Barclays Raises Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target to $14.00

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 1,406.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

