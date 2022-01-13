Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CAJ opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. Canon has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Canon will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

