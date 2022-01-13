C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC):

1/10/2022 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

1/5/2022 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/29/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – C4 Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $87,052. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

