Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,052 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

