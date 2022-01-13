Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

AMRS opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Amyris has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Amyris by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amyris by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.