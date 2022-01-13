Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Quidel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Quidel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Quidel by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $124.76 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average is $136.05.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.