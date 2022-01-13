Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $25,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.