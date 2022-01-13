Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEN opened at $258.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 284.38 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,781,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

