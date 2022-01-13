SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

