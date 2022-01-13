SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,817 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Greenbrier Companies worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

