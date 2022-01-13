SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 47,530 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORGO. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

