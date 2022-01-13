New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,844 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of LendingTree worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $11,001,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 1,221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average is $154.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

