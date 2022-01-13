Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA boosted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

JD stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after purchasing an additional 484,401 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

