The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Lovesac worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,277 shares of company stock worth $28,940,597 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOVE opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

