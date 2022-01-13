New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,980 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,980 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fisker by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 568.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Fisker by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fisker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 214,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

