$0.96 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

