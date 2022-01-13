Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.53). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 22.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 30.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.93.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

