Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.91

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.91 and last traded at C$14.87, with a volume of 13219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.44.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

