Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 2559882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

