Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.
CYAD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.
Shares of Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
