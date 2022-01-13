Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CYAD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

