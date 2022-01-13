Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Tenable reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tenable by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after acquiring an additional 873,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.20.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.