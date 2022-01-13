PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.09

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.09 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 52551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMU. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,619,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

