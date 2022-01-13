Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 279.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 45,352 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

