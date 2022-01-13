Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $312.00

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 310.50 ($4.21), with a volume of 51941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.18).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 301.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £978.31 million and a P/E ratio of 17.77.

Get Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.