Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,918,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,757,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 163,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $25.63 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $676.32 million, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.