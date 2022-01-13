Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48,536 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

