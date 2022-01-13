Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8,312.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

