Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 59,043 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 82,762 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 220.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $415.44 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

