Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,953,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 863,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

