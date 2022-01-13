Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDBC opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $301.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

