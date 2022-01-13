Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 742 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

