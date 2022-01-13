Insider Buying: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Buys $478,277.80 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 26,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $478,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $663,174.42.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

