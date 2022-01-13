Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $520.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.64.
MPWR opened at $448.91 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
