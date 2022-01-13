Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $520.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.64.

MPWR opened at $448.91 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

