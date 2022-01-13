SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $716,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after buying an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after buying an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,584 shares of company stock worth $12,837,109.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

