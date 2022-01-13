Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHIQ opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $43.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

